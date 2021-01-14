Youtube gets with the times, finally bans Trump from their platform

After Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram banned Trump from their platforms, YouTube have finally followed suit.

Trump has received a minimum seven-day ban from Google-owned video platform YouTube, preventing the former president from live-streaming or uploading any new videos.

The tech giant said that Trump had broken its rules against inciting violence, noting that they may even have to extend the ban.

On Tuesday night, Trump posted a number of videos to his YouTube addressing the Capitol riots. While Google didn’t specify which video prompted the ban, BBC News reported that a clip from one of the president’s press conferences tipped the scale over the edge.

The ban was announced following heavy criticism from civil rights groups, who had planned an ad boycott unless the platform censored Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.

Now Trump has been banned from Youtube uploading. All that’s left is for Blockbuster to reopen just to cancel his membership — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) January 13, 2021

Jim Steyer, an activist who took on Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, contacted Google, urging them to take the president’s channel offline. “We hope they will make it permanent. It is disappointing that it took a Trump-incited attack to get here, but appears that the major platforms are finally beginning to step up,” Jim posted following the news.

In Google’s announcement, they stated that Trump’s page could be closed down if he fails the three-strike policy. “After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” it said in a statement.

“It now has its first strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days. Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”