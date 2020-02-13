Goldenvoice have announced a new festival titled Cruel World and honestly, the lineup speaks for itself.

Cruel World Festival will commence on the 2nd May, in LA venue Dignity Health Sport Park.

This May a star-studded collection of 21st Century new wave and post-punk artists will come together for an unmissable night of live music.

Goldenvoice have been responsible for bringing live music lovers the always successful Coachella, but now they’re back with a new festival. The headliner for Cruel World is none other than controversial figure, Morrissey. The lineup also includes the likes of Bauhaus, Blondie, and Devo.

Morrissey, The Smiths’ frontman, continues to upset fans with his increasingly bitter worldviews and concerted alignment with the far-right For Britain party, so some justified backlash is to be expected. The oldest record store in the world has even gone as far to ban Morissey’s releases. The Smiths may have rightly earned their fame through overwhelming, convicting lyrics and stunning guitar work, but thankfully for most this stands outside Morrissey’s recent bigotry.

However, amongst less controversial yet still wildly popular acts such as The Psychedelic Furs and Violent Femmes, this festival will have no problems selling tickets. Catch our interview with Violent Femmes here.

Cruel World promoters seem to be satisfied about this lineup as well, announcing the festival with less than three months until its inception. Tickets go on sale 7.30am Friday February 14th, and you’ll have until May 2nd to scoop one up. Unless of course, Cruel World sells out before you can even turn on your phone.