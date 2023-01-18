You’ll be able to stream Coachella for free until at least 2026

If you can’t afford to go to Coachella have no fear, because YouTube has us covered with a free live stream across both weekends!

A week after Coachella announced their official line-up for 2023. YouTube has revealed that they have renewed their live stream deal with the famous music festial all the way until 2026! This will mark the 11th year that the event will be live-streamed, streaming across all the dates in April (14th-16th and 21st-23rd).

So yes, you too can virtually attend the festival once again, catching all the unmissable sets from the likes of Willow, YUNGBLD, Blackpink, Charlie XCX, and many ,many more artists. You may not be able to mosh in the pit along with Knocked Loose fans, but you will be able to safely throw hands in your own living room.

Global Head of Music at YouTube, Lyor Cohen stated: “Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what’s fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired.”

The partnership between YouTube and Goldenvoice for Coachella will continue to bring in new elements for the fans, such as behind-the-scenes YouTube shorts, official playlist on Youtube music, as well as exclusive merchandise drops that you can shop for on YouTube. Lyor Cohen states: “It’s an absolute honour to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world”.

In the meantime, you can start early on the Coachella vibe with the official line-up playlist via Spotify below!