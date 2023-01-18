Dolly Parton enlists Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more for upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton’s Rock Star has a guestlist so starry it warrants its own constellation.

Dolly Parton has named Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks among the contributors to her upcoming rock album, Rock Star. Speaking of the album’s guestlist during a recent interview on The View, the country singer also listed Brandi Carlile, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, and pop singer Pink as Rock Star contributors. The album, which will mark Parton’s follow-up to 2022’s Run, Rose, Run, is set for release later this year.

Alongside the starry guestlist — which also includes Cher and former Journey singer Steve Perry — Parton revealed that Rock Star will feature covers of songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. When asked whether she’d enlist Stones frontman Mick Jagger for the album, Parton said she’s “doing my best to try and get him on.”

Meanwhile, when discussing the Cher feature, Parton said it’s “going to be a big thrill”, revealing that the duo are currently “trying to get the right thing together.” The singer revealed that Nicks had finished her Rock Star contribution earlier this week, while Carlile and Pink will feature on a cover of the Rolling Stones track Satisfaction. The final name Parton cited as a contributor for Rock Star was Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty.

It marks the latest development in the release of Parton’s 49th studio album, which she announced following her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it”, Parton told The View co-host Joy Behar. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Since the ceremony, Parton has expressed interest in reuniting Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on the album, and discussed her desire to include Elton John on the tracklist, too. Shortly after teasing Rock Star, producer Steve Albini – best known for his work with Nirvana and Pixies – offered to produce the album for her.