Major companies including McDonald’s are under fire for failing to boycott Russia

Companies including McDonald’s and Pepsi are under pressure for remaining silent on whether they will continue trades with Russia.

McDonald’s has been criticised for continuing to trade in Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Major iconic brands including Nike, Apple, and PayPal have revealed their decision to temporarily boycott Russia in support of Ukraine.

PepsiCo are also among the corporations that are being pressured to cut ties with Russia, with the chief of New York state’s pension fund urging that companies “need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time.”

Although McDonald’s have not publicly addressed their stance on the conflict, the fast food giant have announced that they will send food packages to Ukraine to be distributed amongst residents.

More to come.