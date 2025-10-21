A cornerstone of Coogee since 1873, the Coogee Bay Hotel is a vibrant, multi-level hub buzzing with life.

Across from the beach, this venue is a village within a village, offering everything from casual beers to premium cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coogee Bay Hotel (@coogeebayhotel)

Its legacy is cemented by the legendary stage of Selina’s, a hall that has hosted rock royalty from Midnight Oil and INXS to a young Nirvana. Today, that live music spirit thrives every weekend.

You can catch the best local acts with live tunes in The Garden and Beach Bar, creating the perfect soundtrack for a sun-drenched afternoon that rolls into a night where DJs keep the energy high.

Repeatedly awarded “Heart of the Community,” the Coogee Bay Hotel is where history is felt, new favourites are discovered, and every visit adds to its ongoing story.

Coogee Bay Hotel

📍 Cnr Coogee Bay Rd & Arden St, Coogee NSW 2034

🌐 coogeebayhotel.com.au