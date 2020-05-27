Costa Rica becomes the first Central American country to legalise same-sex marriage

On Tuesday, Costa Rica became the first country in Central America to allow same-sex marriage after a landmark court ruling came into effect at midnight.

The shift was the result of a ruling by the nation’s constitutional court in 2018, when it was decided that the ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and provided grounds for the law to be revoked.

Sending out a big congratulations to Costa Rica, the first Central American country to legalise same-sex marriage.

The decision in 2018 gave the court 18 months to legislate on the matter and enact marriage equality before the ruling automatically took effect.

Despite over 20 legislators attempting to have the ruling delayed earlier this month, and considerable protest from religious groups, the ruling went ahead and the ban was finally lifted.

Although the coronavirus pandemic means that it may be some time before we see large scale celebrations, that didn’t stop the country from commemorating the historic event with a special program about LGBTIQ+ rights that was broadcast on public television, as the first weddings were held overnight.

The program included a speech from President Carlos Alvarado, who said that “This change will bring about a significant social and cultural transformation, allowing thousands of people to marry.”

Costa Rica is now the eighth country in the Americas, and the 28th United Nations member, to legalize same-sex marriage. A huge step in the right direction, and one that the rest of Central America will hopefully follow.