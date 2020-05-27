Spotify has finally removed its 10,000 song library limit

Hallelujah and praise the Lord, because Christmas just came early. Spotify has just announced an exceptional gift for its users.

The streaming site has just removed the 10,000 song limit from their listening platform, meaning that users can save and download as many songs as they could possibly want!

Spotify is lifting the 10,000 limit within the saved song library, meaning users can listen and listen to their heart’s content.

While 10,000 is a big number in most contexts, for a true music lover, 10,000 songs will never do. For years, loyal users of Spotify, one of the world’s most highly accessed music streaming platforms, have been requesting for an increased save and download limit. And now, the Spotify Community forum revealed that the 10,000 song limit has been canned.

It is important to note that this change will not affect the 10,000 song limit within your playlists, but only your ‘liked songs’ library. Furthermore, the change will not affect offline listening, where users can only download 10,000 songs across five different devices. However, when online, you can access tens of thousands of saved songs within your library.

While this change has been requested by Spotify users for many years, it appears that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused even more demand within the platform’s community. Spotify users are now listening to more music than ever, and are also starting to explore a wider range of music than they usually would. Now, of course, that calls for an increased library limit!

Make sure your Spotify application has received the latest update, to ensure you have access to this great new feature. We suggest that you start saving albums and songs that you might not usually check out. Who knows what you might discover? And the best part is that you won’t have to forego your favourites to make way for new music. Voila!