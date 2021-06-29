Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarism

Courtney Love has accused pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of copying her band Hole’s Live Through This 1994 album cover.

Courtney Love recently posted on her official Instagram and Facebook a photo of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest promo for her Sour Prom concert film, set to premiere today.

Rodrigo’s cover art shows her as a crying prom queen with mascara running down her face.

Love who wrote in the caption “Spot the Difference! #twinning,” believes Rodrigo’s promo photo resembles her band Hole‘s cover art for ‘Live Through This’ album.

Rodrigo commented on the post in good spirits, saying: “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Love then replied: “Olivia—you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Many found Love’s post and response passive-aggressive and unclear as to whether she was actually upset at Rodrigo.

However, her later comments showed she was clearly unhappy.

Love took to Facebook to reply to various comments under her original post.

She believed Rodrigo and her team should’ve asked for permission, saying: “it was rude of her, and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so i.d.c. But manners is manners,”

Not even an Olivia Rodrigo stan but the way Courtney Love is coming for her DEMANDING flowers and a note for “stealing” her album art is kind of ridiculous Courtney, babe, you didn’t invent this look. It’s been done multiple times pic.twitter.com/QQ9IHvEJC3 — ☹ (@heavenlytension) June 28, 2021

She later went on to comment: “stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me… It was rude and I gave every right to stick up for my work. “

Sounds pretty angry to me.

Rodrigo or her team are yet to comment further.

Even if Olivia Rodrigo did copy Courtney Love, Courtney copied Sissy Spacek from “Carrie.”