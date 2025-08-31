Crowned at Last: You Am I to enter the ARIA Hall of Fame

The ’90s legends who soundtracked a generation finally receive their place in Australian music history.

Australian music royalty is receiving its due crown. ’90s indie rock pioneers You Am I will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at the 2025 ceremony this November in Sydney.

The band, fronted by the inimitable Tim Rogers, defined a generation with their hook-laden anthems and explosive live energy, capturing the spirit of a burgeoning national alternative scene.

This prestigious honour coincides with their 30th-anniversary tour for the landmark #1 album Hi Fi Way, the first of three consecutive chart-topping records, a historic Australian first.

With ten ARIA Awards from over thirty nominations, their legacy is undeniable.

With his characteristic wit, Rogers remarked on the “trail of desperation” that led to this moment of “giddy” recognition, proving the band’s enduring charm and humble brilliance remain perfectly intact.