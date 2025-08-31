The Neighbourhood is Back: Inside the Band’s ‘Next Chapter’

After a hiatus and a hiatus within a hiatus, the band reemerges, drummer in tow, ready to write their most challenging verse yet.

After a three-year silence that tested their fans’ devotion, The Neighbourhood has officially reunited, marking a profound and complex comeback.

The band, known for their moody anthems, announced their return with all original members, including drummer Brandon Fried, whose journey back to the kit is as controversial as it is redemptive.

Fried was previously dismissed in 2022 after María Zardoya of The Marías publicly accused him of groping her, an incident he admitted to and attributed to struggles with substance abuse.

The band’s statement expressed pride in Fried’s recovery and progress, emphasising their two-decade bond and the collective impact of personal struggles.

Having secretly reconvened in the studio in late 2024, the group now stands on the precipice of a new era, ready to share their next chapter with a world that never stopped streaming “Sweater Weather.”