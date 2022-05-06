Explosion at famous Havana hotel in Cuba kills 9 people

An explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Cuba has taken the life of nine people, while injuring another 40, reports say.

Hotel Saratoga, which has housed the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Madonna, was the site of a powerful blast this morning, killing nine people and injuring 40 more.

Nobody was staying at the 96-room hotel because it is undergoing renovations,

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter: “It has not been a bomb or an attack. It is a tragic accident.”

According a Cuban state-run TV station, the explosion was caused by a truck supplying natural gas to the hotel, but they did not explain how the gas caught alight.

The station reported that nine people had died in the blast, and another 40 had been taken to hospital with injuries, but that number could rise if they find anyone still trapped in the rubble.

Photographer Michel Figueroa was nearby when the blast hit. “The explosion threw me to the ground,” he said. “My head still hurts…. Everything was very fast.”

