Listen to a bunch of your favourite Daft Punk songs… on a calculator? YouTuber 차커 Chaco is making synth players around the world feel inadequate with these covers.

Get ready to listen to Get Lucky and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger like you’ve never heard them before – on a calculator. YouTuber 차커 Chaco has managed to plus, multiply, and divide to the tune of some of pop music’s most beloved bangers.

차커 Chaco dropped a live performance rendition of Get Lucky, using three AR7778 desktop calculators which he played like a piano. Believe it or not, these calculators do have a music function, which can be achieved by pressing the Time/Date button twice.

However, 차커 Chaco outdid himself recently by adding a fourth calculator and blowing us away with a performance of Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger. His dexterity is something you’ll have to see to believe. His timing and accuracy are incredible – he never misses a note.

These covers have been a welcome tribute to Daft Punk, who announced they would be splitting up in February 2021 after 28 years of making music together.

차커 Chaco’s calculator talents don’t stop at Daft Punk. The mathematical musician has uploaded covers of 34+35 by Ariana Grande, the Legend of Zelda theme, All I Want For Christmas Is You and his take on Vivaldi compositions. His channel also features some earlier piano covers of popular video game and TV themes, but he transitioned his niche to the calculator quite quickly.

When the clubs open up again, I know exactly what I’ll be jamming to.