Watermelon Boy travels from the tropics to the rave on new album ‘The Wow Signal’

Revel in the rich and vibrant electronic world of ‘The Wow Signal’, the new album from Australian producer Watermelon Boy.

You might’ve already had a taste of Watermelon Boy’s greatness with his recent string of singles like ‘Hall of Fame’, ‘Break That Board’ and ‘Cagi Mudre Vou’.

Those tracks, which enlisted collaborators like Richie Loop and Bigwilz and brimmed with escapist tropicana, were merely the preview of what was to come.

The remaining tracklist arrives today in ‘The Wow Signal’, Watermelon Boy’s latest album that deservedly establishes him as an electronic tastemaker.

Spanning 15 tracks, including those three lead singles, the project is a slice of sonic wanderlust, tapping a diverse range of featured artists and taking us everywhere from beachside heaters to flat-out carnival raves.

‘The Wow Signal’ begins with the snappy beats of ‘Outside’, a propulsive opener featuring Sierra Leone-born vocalist Magajie. Pairing regal horn flourishes with trap-infused rhythms, the track is carried by Magajie’s smooth flows and punchy drum beats.

It’s a dynamic fusion of simmering hip-hop cadences and hypnotic production, as Magajie delivers a hook so catchy it’s destined for earworm status.

Watermelon Boy’s globe-trotting sound continues on ‘Memories’, a dedicated club track that dips into the Amapiano stylings of South Africa.

While Watermelon Boy’s signature tropical house flourishes are there, this is a classic rave cut, driven by a main melody line that gradually builds and erupts on a nightclub-ready chorus.

While ‘Memories’ is blissfully sparse in terms of production, Watermelon Boy returns to his rich textures on ‘Gbona’, the Green Baker-assisted standout that brims dark and sexy afrobeats.

Tinkling percussion situates us beachside, while Baker’s soulful vocals add sumptuous depth with the assist of stirring bass.

All throughout ‘The Wow Signal’, Watermelon Boy spans the reaches of electronic music with the same brevity as he fills out his passport.

He dips into spacey ambience on ‘Glistening Sand’, which features samples from a beach in Indonesia, before drawing upon Ghanaian hip-hop on the frantic and funky ‘Mereba’.

Later, he veers from the nightimey vibes of ‘Spirit of the Lagoon’ to the album’s clearest rock cut, ‘Damn Son’. Here, he leans into fuzzy lead guitars while also providing ample space for 2FISTD’s acrobatic bars.

For another artist, this fusion of eclectic sounds might prove dizzying, but Watermelon Boy grounds it all in his clear affinity for tropical house.

It’s the genre that anchors the album, and its traces are especially felt on ‘Du Papa’. The album highlight features samples of tropical bird sounds, jungle-like drums and spacey sci-fi synths.

We’re taken back to a beachside bar on penultimate track ‘Outdoor Shower’, which delivers the sonic equivalent of a pina colada with its smooth rhythms and carefree energy.

Watermelon Boy’s efforts culminate on ‘Cheap Drinks & Bad Decisions’, which offers the album’s clearest fusion of tropical beats and dark techno.

The result is a kaleidoscopic body of work that takes listeners on a journey not just across Watermelon Boy’s sonic palette, but across the world, too.

Listen to Watermelon Boy’s new album ‘The Wow Signal’ below.