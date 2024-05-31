Watermelon Boy taps Bigwilz and Christonite Boginikua for new single ‘Cagi Mudre Vou’

Australian producer Watermelon Boy has enlisted Fijian artists Bigwilz and Christonite Boginikua for a slice of sonic wanderlust.

Watermelon Boy, Bigwilz and Christonite Boginikua have joined forces for ‘Cagi Mudre Vou’, the latest single lifted from Watermelon Boy’s upcoming album.

Pushing genre boundaries, Australia’s own Watermelon Boy lays the foundation of the track with fuzzy synths and a propulsive beat, as accompanied by the nostalgic vocals of Fiji’s Bigwilz.

Serving as a slice of sonic wanderlust, ‘Cagi Mudre Vou’ brims with tropical drum beats and ocean sound effects. Bigwilz sings wistfully of beachside breezes before Watermelon Boy delivers a dazzling electro-pop chorus.

It’s at once energetic and relaxing, like the light buzz you might get from a seaside cocktail. Later, dazzling keys give the track a glittery flourish, with ​​Boginikua adding extra texture as co-producer.

‘Cagi Mudre Vou’, which roughly translates from Fijian to ‘New Wind Blowing’, sees Bigwilz revel in the ocean breeze and its reminder of a past love, as if being ferried to the familiar seas of romantic bliss.

It’s lyrical territory that matches perfectly with the song’s nostalgic sonic feel, as the producer traverses from traditional Fijian to future bass sounds.

It might be chilly here in Australia, but with the assist of this powerhouse trio, we’re sunbathing beachside with a piña colada in hand.

‘Cagi Mudre Vou’ follows ‘Memories’ as the second single to be released from Watermelon Boy’s upcoming album, which is due out in August.

Elsewhere, he shared the Richie Loop and Mark Dwyer-assisted track ‘Break That Board’ in 2022, and ‘Hall of Fame’ (featuring BRYAN THE MENSAH Jones 2.0) last year.

Lap up the summery delight of Watermelon Boy, Bigwilz and Christonite Boginikua’s new single ‘Cagi Mudre Vou’ below.