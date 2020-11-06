Dan Nash spins a heartbreaking indie dreamscape on his debut single ‘Coming Around’

Ripped from his life on the road by the pandemic, Dan Nash has had to face the unimaginable this year. His debut single, Coming Around, is his fight song.

It always seems that we turn to softly beautiful songs when we feel trapped. Glistening soundscapes hold an incredible power in opening space for healing or comfort, whichever you are looking for. Dan Nash‘s debut single is one of those tracks.

Lush and darkly soothing, Coming Around captures a weather of emotions within layers of soft indie-rock. The track holds the weight of heartbreak without the intensity, instead, mellowing darkness through a bass-driven melody and bittersweet chords. It’s the type of song that you could sink into, take your morning coffee with, and softly cry to.

From start to finish, Coming Around holds power in its subtly. As reverb-washed riffs and Nash’s grainy vocals float through the song, so too does a feeling of desolate optimism. The single is incredible sensory, but without feeling forced or cheesy. Its emotive melody swells through with the certainty of breath, making you feel healed and comforted just by being in the song’s presence. Light and deeply poignant, the single perfectly captures the feeling of being pressed against the world, focusing on just breathing when things get overwhelming.

Yet, it is Nash’s ability to blend different shades and textures within the track which makes it stand out. Melting the washed mellowness of the song into its heartwrenching lyricism, Coming Around roots itself in introspection and poetry. But poetry, in this case, doesn’t mean difficult to take. This is an alluring, accessible single, even when its lyrics are tracing with much heavier topics: mental health, addiction, heartache.

“Coming Around is all about realising that it might be ok to be negative, maybe a lot of shit has happened and maybe life just keeps getting you down and throwing you buckets of shit, but it’s coming to terms with all of that and being ok with it,” the Sydney-based artist explains.

As a debut, Coming Around is more than we could have possibly dreamt of. We are on the edge of our seats waiting to see what Nash delivers next.

Check out the single here