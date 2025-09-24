Dana Oberdan’s honest confessional on ‘Thinner’

How Dana Oberdan’s vulnerable new single turns personal struggle into a universal comfort.

Emerging from Adelaide/Kaurna, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Dana Oberdan is building a sanctuary of shared vulnerability.

With influences like the delicate heartbreak of Phoebe Bridgers and the intimate confessions of Gracie Abrams, Dana’s artistry is defined by a raw lyricism that feels less like a performance and more like a quiet, profound conversation.

Following the resonant success of her debut single, which earned a South Australian Music Awards nomination, Dana solidifies her status as an exciting new voice with her devastatingly honest second single, ‘Thinner.’

As the precursor to her debut EP, Tell Me It Gets Better, ‘Thinner’ is a brave and necessary piece of songwriting that delves into the emotional turmoil of living with an eating disorder.

The title itself is a stark, single-word summary of a complex struggle, and Dana’s approach is anything but glamorous. Instead, she crafts a soundscape that is as fragile and intimate as the subject matter.

Her folk-inspired melodies are stripped back, allowing her voice, tinged with a palpable ache, to carry the weight of the narrative.

The song’s power lies in its unflinching honesty. Lines that detail the internal monologue of the disorder are delivered with a striking emotional depth that is both heartbreaking and deeply human.

What could easily be a solitary lament transforms into an anthem of connection. She originally shared the track during a small Zoom call to only 30 listeners, what followed is a flood of messages proving the song’s immense impact.

It demonstrates her core mission: to make her audience feel seen.

While ‘Thinner’ is undeniably melancholic, its ultimate gift is one of comfort. By holding a microphone to her deepest vulnerabilities, Dana Oberdan is extending a hand to those who need it most.

She reminds anyone listening in the darkness that their pain is valid, understood, and, most importantly, not borne alone.

It’s a courageous step in a journey that is only just beginning, cementing her EP as one of the most anticipated releases of the new year.