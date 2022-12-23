Watch Dave Grohl’s touching cover of ‘At Seventeen’ with his daughter

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet delivered a heartwarming rendition of Janis Ian’s At Seventeen, on day four of Hanukkah Sessions.

Dave Grohl was joined by his 16-year-old daughter, Violet on stage for the fourth night of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ 2022. As per the video released yesterday (December 22), the pair covered Janis Ian’s 1975 coming-of-age hit, At Seventeen.

Featuring Grohl on drums and Violet on vocals and acoustic guitar, the young songstress nailed her performance of the classic anthem, with her enchanting and polished singing voice.

This performance closely followed the Foo Fighters frontman’s striking cover of Get The Party Started alongside Pink, for night two of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which aired earlier this week.

The 2022 instalment of this cover series, founded by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin, is now in its third year. It aims to celebrate the work of Jewish musicians, for each night of ‘the Festival of Lights’, which runs from December 18–26 this year. Watch Grohl and Violet perform At Seventeen via YouTube below.