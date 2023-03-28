Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart joins daughter Kaya Stewart as backup guitarist on American Idol

Eurythmics, Dave Stewart made headlines for an unexpected appearance on American Idol, accompanying his daughter Kaya as she auditioned for the popular show.

Kaya Stewart’s recent American Idol audition was notable not just for her impressive singing, but also for her choice of backup guitarist: none other than Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, who happens to be her father.

While some may have seen this as a gimmick, there’s no denying that the elder Stewart is a legendary musician in his own right, with a resume that includes production work for Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, and Ringo Starr, among others. And of course, there’s his work with Annie Lennox in Eurythmics, the iconic synth-pop duo that helped define the sound of the 1980s with hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again.”

With their distinctive visual style and innovative use of technology, Eurythmics were at the forefront of the decade’s new wave of music, influencing countless artists in the years to come.

It’s no surprise, then, that Dave Stewart’s presence at Kaya Stewart’s audition garnered attention from the American Idol judges. Lionel Richie, a fellow Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, was thrilled to see the two performing together, while Katy Perry seemed a bit skeptical of the “nepo baby” situation. But Kaya held her own, singing a song she co-wrote with her father called “This Tattoo,” a heartfelt rock ballad with shades of Alanis Morissette.

Despite any initial doubts, Kaya’s performance won over all three judges, who gave her a unanimous “Yes, you’re going to Hollywood!” And while Dave Stewart may have been there in a supporting role, his legacy as one of the most innovative and influential musicians of the past few decades is impossible to overlook. Eurythmics’ music continues to resonate with new generations of fans, and their influence can be heard in countless artists across genres.

So while it may have been a bit of a surprise to see Dave Stewart backing up his daughter on American Idol, it’s a testament to the enduring power of his music and his continued relevance in the industry. And who knows, perhaps Kaya Stewart’s success on the show will inspire a new generation of musicians to explore Eurythmics’ timeless catalog and discover the magic of synth-pop.

Check out the audition in full :