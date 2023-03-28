Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power set to thrill indie rock fans in epic Summer tour

Get ready to rock out this summer with the ultimate triple billing for indie rock fans!

Indie rock fans, rejoice! A triple billing of epic proportions is headed your way this summer, featuring the legendary Pixies, the enigmatic Modest Mouse, and the incomparable Cat Power.

The tour kicks off on August 20th in Asbury Park, N.J., and runs through September 16th in San Diego.

Pixies, who reunited in 2004 after a 12-year hiatus, are still riding high on the success of their 2022 album Doggerel. With their trademark sound and off-kilter lyrics, Pixies are sure to deliver a high-energy performance that will leave fans begging for more.

Meanwhile, Modest Mouse is also still plugging away on their latest offering, 2021’s The Golden Casket. The band, led by the enigmatic Isaac Brock, has been captivating audiences with their unique blend of indie rock and quirky lyrics for over two decades.

And let’s not forget the inimitable Cat Power, who brings her own brand of hauntingly beautiful music to the stage. With her soulful voice and introspective lyrics, Cat Power is a force to be reckoned with.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Before the tour officially kicks off, Modest Mouse and Cat Power will be playing at the 9th Street Summerfest in Columbia, Missouri on August 13th. This festival is sure to be a highlight of the summer, featuring a lineup of talented musicians that is not to be missed.

For fans of indie rock, this triple billing is an absolute dream come true. With three of the most iconic bands in the genre sharing the stage, this tour is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 31st, so be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for a summer of unforgettable music.

Tix available here, check out dates below:

Pixies/Modest Mouse/Cat Power’s tour dates:

Aug. 20: Asbury Park, N.J. (Stone Pony Summerstage)

Aug. 21-22: New York (The Rooftop at Pier 17)

Aug. 24: Bridgeport, Ct. (Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre)

Aug. 25: Cooperstown, N.Y. (Brewery Ommegang)

Aug. 26: North Adams, Ma. (MASS MoCA)

Aug. 28: Lewiston, N.Y. (Artpark Amphitheater)

Aug. 29: Indianapolis (TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park)

Aug. 30: Chicago (Salt Shed)

Sept. 2: Vail, Co. (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre)

Sept. 4: Boise, Id. (Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden)

Sept. 6: Spokane, Wa. (Pavilion at Riverfront)

Sept. 7: Bonner, Mt. (Kettlehouse Amphitheatre)

Sept. 8: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Sept. 9: Vancouver (Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre)

Sept. 12-13: Troutdale, Or. (McMenamins Edgefield)

Sept. 15: Napa, Ca. (Oxbow Riverstage)

Sept. 16: San Diego (Gallagher Square)