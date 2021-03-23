David Dobrik leaves start-up amid sexual misconduct allegations

YouTuber David Dobrik is stepping down from the board of Dispo – the app he co-founded – amid allegations of sexual assault against a member of his Vlog Squad.

CW: Sexual assault

As per a Business Insider report, a woman featured on David Dobrik’s channel says she was raped by Vlog Squad member Dom Durte in 2018, the night they filmed a video about group sex.

Now, Dobrik has stepped down from the app that he co-founded, Dispo, and released a statement on YouTube – addressed to his audience.

In a statement, Dispo confirmed Dobrik was leaving his position on the board: “David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company to not distract from the company’s growth,” reads the statement. “Dispo’s team, product, and most importantly – our community – stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world.”

The venture capital firm Spark Capital also ended its relationship with Dispo. “We have stepped down from our position on the board, and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo,” the company stated on social media.

David Dobrik has stepped down from his camera app Dispo. This comes after Spark Capital, the company that led Dispo’s recent $20 million investment, announced that it would be severing ties with the app because of David Dobrik. pic.twitter.com/KvxbNUqpAp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2021

“We’ve made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity,” said a representative for Dollar Shave Club. A spokesperson for EA Sports, a known associate of Dobrik’s brand, said the company “can confirm we are not currently working with him nor do we have any plans to in future,” reported the New York Times.

It’s so weird how David Dobrik’s content was seen as kid friendly, won kids choice awards, been promoted and pushed by every platform he’s on yet the majority of his content is based on frat boy like behaviour x1000 ?? — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) March 20, 2021

“I’ve grown as a content creator and as a person, and I don’t agree with some of the videos I’ve posted,” Dobrik said in a video posted to Youtube. “I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed with some of my friends, and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them.”