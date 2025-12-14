Deftones set list for 2026

Deftones 2026 Australia Tour: What to expect from the setlist and live experience

After nearly ten years away, Deftones are officially heading back Down Under with a run of headline arena shows in 2026.

The timing couldn’t be sharper: the band are bigger, louder, and more culturally relevant than ever.

Deftones’ return isn’t just a reunion tour, it’s a statement.

The multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning Sacramento band have quietly entered a new peak era, driven by their 2025 album Private Music, massive streaming growth, and a younger generation discovering their catalogue through TikTok edits, skate clips, and late-night headphone spirals.

With over 15 million monthly listeners and frontman Chino Moreno openly acknowledging this as the biggest moment of their career, Deftones in 2026 feel less like legacy act, more like cultural force.

The tour kicks off in Sydney with two nights at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3, before rolling through Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Wednesday May 6), Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (Saturday May 9 and Sunday May 10), and wrapping in Auckland at Spark Arena on Wednesday May 13.

It’s a clean, heavyweight arena run, no fillers, no festivals, just Deftones at full volume, supported by Interpol and Ecca Vandal.

Musically, Deftones remain unmatched in their ability to balance violence and vulnerability.

Their sound still pivots between double-kick aggression and shoegaze haze, with recent sets leaning hard into both fan-favourite chaos ‘My Own Summer, Engine No. 9’ and cinematic slow burns ‘Rosemary, Sextape, Change’.

What can fans expect?

For Sydney fans planning their night, Deftones will play two massive shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3, 2026.

Official event times are listed as 7:00 PM, with doors expected to open around 6:00 PM.

Support acts Interpol and Ecca Vandal are likely to kick things off from approximately 7:30 PM, with Deftones hitting the stage between 9:00 and 9:15 PM, in line with typical arena show pacing.

Getting to the venue is easiest via train, with direct services running to Olympic Park Station from Central and Lidcombe, while major event buses will also operate before and after the show.

If you’re driving, pre-booked parking is strongly recommended as traffic builds quickly on sell-out nights.

Inside, expect a cold arena environment, long merch lines early on, and high-intensity floor energy, though even seated sections tend to get loud once the band takes over.

Deftones most recent Setlist (Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico, Nov 16 2025)

my mind is a mountain

locked club

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Rocket Skates

Sextape

Genesis

ecdysis

Rosemary

Hole in the Earth

infinite source

Swerve City

Change (In the House of Flies)

cut hands

milk of the madonna

(with ‘souvenir’ outro)

Entombed

Engine No. 9

7 Words