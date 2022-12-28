Direct Sound EX29 Headphones: Isolate Yourself In The Best Way Possible

Getting lots of click bleed in your recordings? Need to focus on your mix? Got that Inner City Pressure? These Direct Sound EX29 isolation headphones are for you.

I don’t know about you, but sometimes when I get carried away in the studio being creative I do things that I regret later. One of those on the top of the list is click bleed.

If you want to keep up the creativity, you might want to check out these Direct Sound EX29 isolation headphones. They are designed to keep the music in your ears and out of the microphones!

Direct Sound is a company based in St. Louis, USA that makes various headphones and headphone cables, microphones, and all the parts of their products come separately, just in case you wear them out.

Their flagship product is the EX29 isolation headphones. The idea is they offer the best noise isolation on the market, whilst delivering high-fidelity sound and actually being comfortable to wear.

Just to see how they fared, I took a walk down one of Sydney’s busiest’s streets — King Street, Newtown — to test how isolated I could feel. Wow…with the latest Live From Happy in my ears, a piano/vocal ballad by Blake Rose, I actually couldn’t hear much at all. Close to nothing.

For those of you who think this is some marketing trick, you’ll be sorely proven wrong. They work. You can now go and record your very own ballad using acoustic instruments and condenser microphones with the gain cranked up, and you can work at a click level that locks you in.

I’m sure this is focused on instrumentalists like drummers and rock guitarists, but I can also imagine that for some singers they will have the isolation they need to get into the zone. To feel swallowed up by the music. Any producer, engineer or artist knows this feeling of needing to block everything out and focus on the feeling of the song.

Emotions aside, the tech specs on the EX29 isolation headphones are pretty good. The frequency response is 20-20,000 Hz, they have their new TruSound drivers, they use aircraft grade aluminum cable grommets, and comes with a folding adjustable headband and premium 96″ cable extension with 3.5 mm plug and 6.3 mm screw-on adapter.

We were checking out the Midnight Black version, but there’s also a Wynter White version. The Direct Sound EX29 Extreme Isolation Headphones come in at $239 AUD and you can get them from most good music stores.

For more info head over to Directsoundproaudio.com