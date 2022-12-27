Is Cher engaged to her new boyfriend already?

Cher has shared photos of a very blingy diamond ring from her new boyfriend, sparking rumours the pair are already engaged.

The competition for the best Twitter account is a steep one, but my vote has always gone to the account owned and run by Cher. The sheer lack of context, odd grammatical choices and prolific use of ALL CAPS in her tweets is enthralling, it’s like a harmless Q Anon run by one of the greatest pop stars of all time.

The latest cryptic tweet from Cher that’s got fans furiously theorizing is a photograph of an incredibly blingy diamond ring accompanied by the caption “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”, prompting many fans to believe she’s now engaged, congrats Cher!

For those who aren’t aware, “ALEXANDER,A.E.” refers to Cher’s new boyfriend Alexander Edwards. The pair were first spotted holding hands publicly early last month, with the icon later taking to her favourite ailing social media platform to confirm the relationship. When questioned about 40+ year age gap between herself and her new boo, the Believe hitmaker simply stated “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH” — we stan a concise queen!

We’re yet to receive confirmation from Cher about whether she is, in fact, engaged, and the singer has remained true to her cryptic ways and only tweeted out three (presumably) non-sequiturs since the ring reveal. Firstly, with the same ring pic again and the new caption “I posted this cause his nails are so cool”, then with “WANT TO SEND MY LOVE OUT TO U. WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH TEARS OF SADNESS & JOY. MERRY XMAS” and finally with the incredible “Just woke up”.

That last tweet leaves us even more questions than answers. She just woke up? Did she have a nap, or has she discovered some greater truth and finally seen the metaphorical light? Perhaps she’s finally found the answer to whether there really is life after love? We’ll be sure to follow the singer’s words closely (as we always do, to an unhealthy degree) and report on any updates.

I posted this cause his nails are so cool pic.twitter.com/aeUOOy4IIE — Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022