Miley Cyrus has asked that her vocals be removed from Morrissey’s album

Miley Cyrus volunteered backing vocals on Morrissey’s forthcoming album, “Bonfire of Teenagers” almost two years ago, and now she is requesting they be removed.

Morrissey recently posted an update from his website “Messages from Morrissey” that has fans in a flutter.

“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,”

It is not yet known why Cyrus has requested the removal of her vocals, but fans are happy to speculate, and is proving to be quite divisive between fans.

“Messages from Morrissey” doesn’t give away too much, the singer song writer often preferring to glibly state the facts with what feels like the air of a moody teenager, or as one twitter user commented:

“Morrissey is sort of a paradigm case of white boomer dude entitlement, blaming the label and Miley Cyrus for not wanting to be associated with him, when it’s his own doing. The guy is more likely to say the n-word on camera than to ever have a hit again.”

With other fans posting:

“#Morrissey ‘s farts are more creative and have more musical appeal than the entire musical catalog of #MileyCyrus”

“And I thought Miley Cyrus was one of the few modern artists that didn’t go along with the crowd.. I was wrong.

I guess she thinks it might smear her lovely career”

The singer songwriter shared a pic of himself with Miley at the recording session in question.

“Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley’s session for ‘I Am Veronica’,”

The news follows an earlier posting, where Morrissey announced his separation from his LA label, Capitol Records.

“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” which means, that his forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, featuring Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Iggy Pop, Cyrus that was set for release in February 2023, now has a question mark hanging over it.

Morrissey shared “Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

Morrissey fans will have to wait with bated breath for further ‘Messages’.