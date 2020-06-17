 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Donald Trump says the key to less coronavirus cases is less testing 

trump coronavirus less testing cases

Donald Trump has offered his opinion that the solution to getting rid of coronavirus is to simply stop testing for it. In a recent roundtable, the President of the United States asserted that: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few [coronavirus] cases, if any.”

This is a nice sentiment and it would be true, except that everyone knows that when you say: “you can’t see me if I can’t see you”, the other person can definitely still see you.

trump coronavirus less testing cases

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/EPA/Shutterstock

Donald Trump says that if the US stops coronavirus testing there will be very few cases, which is true, except that it isn’t.

The assertion was made during a roundtable on Fighting for America’s Seniors, as reported by Business Insider. Following this, the President took to Twitter to back up his claims, arguing that because the testing in America is so “great” it’s actually making them look bad.

Needless to say, abandoning testing wouldn’t result in fewer cases, it would just mean that no one knows about them.

The responses to Trump’s claim have been, predictably, hilarious:

Currently, multiple states across the US are seeing rising infection rates as they begin relaxing social distancing restrictions, including Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, and South Carolina which are seeing more than 100% increase. There have been more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the US as a whole and more than 116,000 deaths – the highest of any country in the world.

In other news, Twitter recently turned Donald Trump’s birthday into Obama Appreciation Day.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

June 17, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag