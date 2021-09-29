Super Nintendo World to expand by 70% with new Donkey Kong park

Super Nintendo World is already making plans for the future with a Donkey Kong-themed area and rollercoaster promised for 2024.

A collaboration between Universal and Nintendo saw huge success when the grand opening for Super Nintendo World was held back in March of 2021. Now the theme park has officially announced plans to expand with a Donkey Kong-inspired area.

The new additions will increase the park’s current size by a whopping 70% and give guests plenty of places to explore. Currently, the three main attractions found at Super Nintendo World are Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, Yoshi’s Adventure, and Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown – none of which feature the ever popular rollercoaster thrills that plenty of park lovers crave.

A press release shared extra details, promising “to further immerse guests into Nintendo’s well-known series of games”. The most exciting feature was the Donkey Kong-themed rollercoaster, of course, but “interactive experiences, themed merchandise and food” are all included too.

Guests will apparently “feel like they are playing inside the world of Donkey Kong” with a lush jungle on the horizon for the area.

Universal and Nintendo’s respective creative teams are going to continue collaborating for the park’s new addition. There’s just one more, very special guest included in that collab. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Super Mario and Donkey Kong himself, will be working on the design.

In the press release, Miyamoto states:

“I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.”

With 2022 already right around the corner, it looks like it won’t be too long until we see the end result of the team’s hard work. Super Nintendo World is as good as reason as any to give Japan a visit – I know I’m thinking of making some travel plans ahead of time myself.