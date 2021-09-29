Fortnite announces global Soundwave Series featuring Tones and I

Following the success of their Virtual Concert Stage, the new Fortnite music series will bring global artists to the metaverse.

Fortnite‘s newly launched series Soundwave will spotlight different musicians from all around the world to expand the game’s reach for its virtual concerts.

Soundwave will start this week with Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, whose show launches at 2 p.m. EST on Friday and will be accessible on the game over the weekend.

“The opportunity here is to present these enormous artists, who are hugely popular in their respective countries and regions, to Fortnite players on a global scale,” said senior partnerships manager at Epic Games, Emily Levy.

“Fortnite is evolving from a battle royale game to a global social entertainment platform. It’s really important we start on a regional level as we look for talent, and these regions we chose have some of the most positive and engaged Fortnite communities.”

According to Epic Games, the Soundwave Series will also feature Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura in the coming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Hamaki (@hamaki)

In a release, Tones and I said she’s “been working with the Fortnite team for the Soundwave Series” and “it’s gonna be sick”.

As we’ve seen that Hamaki will get his own emote with the Soundwave Series, it’s possible that we could see an emote from the other upcoming artists too! E.g a Tones And I emote, etc Thanks @JayKeyFN for bringing this to my attention! https://t.co/5HskyszLuv — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 28, 2021

Virtual in-game concerts have become popular in the past year when the pandemic forced musicians to find new ways to perform and interact with fans.

So far, Fortnite has hosted musical performances by Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and J Balvin, with Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots taking to Roblox.

These games, especially Fortnite, are evolving beyond a video game into a broader metaverse where users can do more than play the core game.

Record labels are also partnering with games to reach new audiences of streamers and gamers and to bring new music to the gameplay.

The first show of the Soundwave Series begins October 1.