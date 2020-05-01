Download more than 200 free art books from the Guggenheim Museum

If you’re partial to the odd peruse of an art book, then you’d be pleased to discover that the Soloman R. Guggenheim Museum in New York offers more than 200 exhibition catalogues to download, completely free.

Some of the available exhibits date back 85 years, crafted by household names of the art world. Since it’s not currently feasible to visit a museum (let alone one of New York’s finest), why not enjoy these seminal pieces from your own home, and for a small percentage (0%) of the cost?

Spoil yourself for free by downloading one of the Guggenheim Museum’s finest art books. More than 200 are available, featuring Van Gogh, Munch, and Picasso.

The works of Van Gogh, Munch, Kandinsky and many more make up the archive. Notably, Picasso’s works during the years of WWII make a welcome addition. This includes the famous Guernica (pictured above), a chaotic, claustrophobic, and bleak depiction of the bombing of Basque town.

Moreover, the whole archive is searchable by artist, year, and artistic style. Downloads also accommodate several formats, including PDF and Kindle. You can forgo downloading altogether if you wish, however, and virtually flip through each tome straight from the Guggenheim website.

Dabble in a bit of culture by checking out the Guggenheim archive here.