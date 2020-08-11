Dr. Disrespect returns to streaming following Twitch ban

When the world needed him the most, he vanished. Twitch star, Herschel “Guy” Beahm (Dr. Disrespect) was suddenly banned from the popular streaming platform in June without much reason as towards why he was permanently removed from the service.

Love him or hate him, one of the most controversial internet personalities and streamers has made a return to streaming via Youtube.

After an abrupt and unexplained ban on Twitch, Dr. Disrespect returned to streaming on Youtube with half a million concurrent viewers.

Following his initial temporary ban on Twitch after filming in a pubic bathroom at E3 , his perma-ban in June was given to him without notice but not without precedent. His discontentment from the ban was clearly voiced in his Youtube stream.

“As far as I’m concerned, we didn’t do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us. No communication before. No reaching out. Nothing. Boom. Done.”

Garnering over half a million viewers less than half an hour into his stream, his return to the streaming community has been a resounding success. Making his way onto Youtube, his Rogue Company live-stream has already reached 1.6 million views within the first two hours. His partnership with the game resulted in a 3.5 hour stream, explaining the new game and its features.

Rogue Company is currently available on several platforms, including the Nintendo Switch as confirmed by their July direct mini. His Youtube stream also included gamplay from Call of Duty: Warzone and Fall Guys in addition to Rogue Company.

He has already taken shots at popular games such as Valorant and Fortnite, clearly indicating his distaste towards more childish competitive shooters. He’s called out his friends and peers, but many would argue that this abrasive personality is what made him so popular. His transition to Youtube has been smooth so far, netting a large viewership for the same content he was known for elsewhere.

A representative had confirmed that he isn’t on an exclusive partnership with Youtube. There are immediate plans to experiment with other streaming platforms (such as Facebook gaming). All we can say is, look out world, the same Dr. Disrespect you love or hate is back, unfiltered.