Dropkick Murphys’ New Single ‘Sirens’ Calls for Us to Stand Together

Dropkick Murphys just released their latest single ‘Sirens’, which follows up from their 2023 hit studio album Okemah Rising.

The release shows the American-Celtic band addressing rising social tensions in America, and calling for an uprising against wealth disparity.

“For nearly a decade, the division between red and blue, right and left, has grown deeper, darker and uglier, dividing families and ending friendships,” says frontman Ken Casey.

“Nobody enjoys this more than the billionaires, who are making record profits off the blood, sweat and tears of the working class.”

Casey’s raw and commanding vocals lay upon a hard-hitting guitar riff, all of which was produced by the band’s long-term collaborator Ted Hutt.

The music video for ‘Sirens’ is just as striking as the lyrics, paying tribute to Bob Dylan’s 1965 single ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’, which discusses a similar strain of social justice issues.

Directed by Travis Schneider, the video depicts the same white poster boards from ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ and features numerous locals from the Massachusetts area to represent the various regions of the working class.

With lyrics such as “The billionaire profits as the worker bleeds”, and “We’re falling for the trap, we’re turning on each other”, Casey aims to call out these tensions and encourage listeners to come together, support one another and stand together as a community.

‘Sirens’ is set to appear on the upcoming Dropkick Murphys album, which is due out in 2025 but remains unnamed.

The band’s last album, 2023’s Okemah Rising, saw the band on their second Woody Guthrie-inspired, acoustic endeavour.

As they return back to their classic Irish punk sound, fans will have to wait for the album but can catch Dropkick Murphys for the 2025 version of their annual St. Patrick’s Day shows in Boston, which are set to take place from March 14th.