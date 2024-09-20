Learning Songwriting and Connection from Olivia Pearl “Shape the unique style of your own story”

“There are so many different ways to write a song. The process can change every time so don’t put pressure on yourself to do things a certain way”

Australian songwriters have long proven their prowess in the industry, and Olivia Pearl is a shining gem in a swiftly moving current, demonstrating a remarkable lyrical ability to backup her rich, haunting vocals.

This pop singer-songwriter from the Southern Tablelands made her mark in 2023 after her first official single won her a Top 40 place in the prestigious APRA AMCOS Vaanda & Young Songwriting Competition alongside Australian favourites Genesis Owusu, Gordi, Ball Park Music and Ruel.

Olivia describes her own songwriting process as a mix of “inspiration and learned experience”, and you can feel this through the exemplary balance she strikes between depth of raw emotion and clever lyrical wordplay.

“Songwriting has always felt intrinsically intertwined with who I am. It’s like this natural core processor I have to help me understand myself. Usually inspiration is what strikes first and it all flows from there, then to perfect it further the learned experience comes in to tie loose ends together into a pearlescent bow”.

So what is her advice for people new to songwriting?

“There are so many different ways to write a song. The process can change every time so don’t put pressure on yourself to do things a certain way. Inspiration can come from anywhere, so I’d say to start by paying more attention to your friends’ stories, how the world sounds or looks in your life right now, and the way in which people move and express themselves.

Most importantly, get into the habit of observing your own feelings; dive into them and find the words that describe them the best. That’s how you can start to shape the unique style of your own story.”

On opening up for Aria nominated artist Odette, Olivia explains why it was so meaningful for her: “I was so ecstatic to perform a home show opening for an artist who is so inspiring to me and beyond talented. You can really feel how deeply she cares

about her craft, it’s like she shows us a little bit of her own kind of magic in each song”.

Olivia Pearl talks enthusiastically about how magic and fairytales first influenced her writing as a child. “I was obsessed with all sorts of stories involving folktales, dragons, fairies, all those sorts of things and the romantic aspects of them too.

I was teased a lot about it so I knew it wasn’t very cool but I found it to be such a special escape. The first stories I ever wrote as a child involved a lot of characters experiencing these fantastical lives. I feel like it still seeps into my songs and personality today in one way or another.”

The influence of these motifs is undeniable in her music but most notably in Olivia’s previous single Penelope Song, which she has described as being inspired by the period piece Netflix hit tv show Bridgerton.

A show full of historical romanticism and enchanting storylines, Olivia is a marvel at capturing the essence of wistful yearning.

After the track’s release, Olivia was awarded Artist of the Month by beloved radio station HighlandFM for September 2024, which platforms a diverse range of artists they believe to be prominent in their field.

Written, performed and co-produced by Olivia Pearl, her new single 60 ZONE is a high energy track which spotlights the sweet melancholy of her vocals, painting a perfect image of an enigmatic topic through bold, intentional songwriting.

60 ZONE is now available on all streaming and distribution platforms worldwide.

Stay updated on her new releases and upcoming shows through her Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.