Irish country-folk outfit Dug share their Aussie bucket list ahead of Wanderer Festival

Kangaroos, Koalas and sharks – yep – Dug are checking everything off their Down Under bucket list

Irish country-folk outfit Dug are heading to Wanderer Festival 2025, and they’re not just bringing their rollicking live set—they’re also working their way through an Aussie bucket list that includes kangaroos, koalas and….dodging sharks.

The rising Irish band will touch down on Pambula Beach, NSW, this weekend for the Sapphire Coast’s biggest cultural blowout, joining a bill stacked with Missy Higgins, The Living End, Boy & Bear, Saint Motel, and Jacob Banks.

Known for their heartfelt storytelling and sly humour, Dug’s Irish twang is a natural fit among Wanderer’s mix of roots, folk, country, and global sounds.

But before they hit the stage, Dug laid out a cheeky Down Under hitlist:

1. Eat kangaroo

I didn’t know this was a thing until yesterday but we ate kangaroo and to be completely honest it was better than any steak I’ve had in recent memory. Go to the Edinburgh Castle Hotel in Melbourne and your mind will be blown. – Jonny

2. Hold a koala

My friend Lango from The Scratch was here a few months ago and he said they’re high ALL the time so they are a great hang. Would love to meet one. – Jonny

3. See a kangaroo

I know this is counterintuitive but I actually ate kangaroo before ever seeing one alive, which feels messed up. – Jonny

4. Avoid getting eaten by a shark

I just re-watched Jaws on the flight over. I’m staying on dry land. I don’t care how nice the water is.”– Conor

5. Discover new music at Wanderer

I’m really looking forward to seeing Folk Bitch Trio. They played in Dublin a month or so ago and really blew me away. There’s so many great Australian bands coming up right now, I’m super excited to discover some new music! – Conor

With their mix of wit, warmth, and wide-eyed curiosity, Dug are primed to be one of the festival’s hidden gems. Catch them among the food, art, and eclectic music that will light up the Sapphire Coast this weekend.