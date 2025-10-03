silvers motel

Unrivalled. Unmatched. Unbeaten.

Slip down Enmore Road and you might miss it. Silver Motel doesn’t shout, it hums, low and steady like a neon sign on the highway.

Except… there is no sign.

Disguised in venetian blinds, this elusive bar from the outside breathes air stitched with nostalgia: timber tones, softs booths, the faint gleam of an impressive whisky collection adorning the wall.

Owners Michael Chiem (PS40) and Tynan Sidu (keeper of 300 rare drams) have built a bar that feels hidden in plain sight.

Where slushies meet single malts and Ice Magic Old Fashioned might just rewrite your night.

It’s part motel, part mirage, the kind of place you stumble upon and never want to leave.

📍187 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW 2042