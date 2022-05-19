Ed Sheeran had a secret baby

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn secretly welcomed their second daughter into the world.

Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his second child via Instagram on Thursday night.

Sheeran posted a picture of white baby booties that had his fans absolutely losing their mind over the news.

The musician captioned the image with: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x”

The news may come as quite a surprise as the Shape Of You singer and his wife hadn’t announced that they were about to expand their family.

Naturally, Ed’s Instagram post was met with huge congratulations from fans and friends.

