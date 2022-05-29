Ed Sheeran performs tribute to Queen and late husband at the Jubilee

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a special tribute to the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip at the Jubilee Pageant.

The final carnival procession in the streets of London will occur on Sunday and Ed Sheeran will play his hit song Perfect as footage of Queen Lizzy and Philip plays behind him.

Sheeran will also perform the National Anthem for the monarch.

Lizzy and Philip were married for 73 years however sadly the Duke of Edinburgh, who was described as the Queen’s “strength and stay” passed away at 99-years-old.

Other tributes to the couple include a Bollywood-inspired interpretation of their wedding day.

More to come.