An anonymous donor paid for the funerals of Uvalde shooting victims

An anonymous donor covered all $175,000 of funeral expenses for the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced during a press conference that an unnamed person contributed $175,000 USD ($244,500 AUD) to go towards the funerals of the 19 children and 2 teachers that were shot and killed last week.

“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands,” Abbott said.

The governor also told the people affected by one of the most gruesome school shootings since Sandy Hook that there will be free mental health services made available to them.

“No family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost with regard to anything concerning this travesty,” the governor said.

More to come.