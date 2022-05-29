Kevin Spacey could be extradited to the UK

Former actor Kevin Spacey could be forced to go to the UK after recent sexual assault charges.

Kevin Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault and could be extradited to England to face the accusations.

The charges were laid against Spacey in regard to incidents that occurred within the UK meaning the British authorities want him to return.

Extradition experts told the Guardian that if Spacey doesn’t voluntarily return to Britain, US police may be sent to find him and bring him back to the country.

The former head of extradition at the CPS, Nick Vamos said: “If he comes back to the UK, he could get a bail package that allows him to return to the US.”

