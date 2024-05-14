We agree with Eddie Vedder ‘Who the fuck does that to Steve Buscemi?’ 

Eddie Vedder defends Steve Buscemi after NYC attack, highlighting the actor’s heroism

Actor Steve Buscemi is recovering after being punched in an unprovoked attack on a New York City street, according to reports.

The incident has sparked outrage, with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder offering a unique and heartfelt tribute to Buscemi during a recent concert.

While performing at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Vedder took a moment to address the assault.

“Who the f**k does that to Steve Buscemi?” he passionately questioned the audience, referencing the random act of violence.

Vedder ensured everyone understood, clarifying, “You know who I’m talking about? That’s Mr. Pink!” referencing Buscemi’s iconic role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs.”

The Pearl Jam frontman didn’t stop there. He went on to praise Buscemi’s impressive career, mentioning his unforgettable performances in “The Sopranos” and “The Big Lebowski.” Vedder also highlighted Buscemi’s real-life heroism, reminding the audience that he served as a New York City firefighter and bravely assisted in the aftermath of 9/11.

The touching moment showcased Vedder’s admiration for Buscemi, not just as an actor, but as a fellow human being who has demonstrably served his community.

