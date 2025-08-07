Elden Ring: Nightreign leak reveals ‘Deep of Night’ is the hardest mode yet

Want to play the hardest Elden Ring: Nightreign has ever been?

If you’ve already blitzed through Nightreign’s three-night boss cycle more times than Torrent’s had carrots, the latest leak might be the cruel new challenge you’ve been craving.

Dataminers have unearthed an entirely new ultra-hard mode buried in the game’s code — Deep of Night — and if the leak is legit, it’s brutal. Forget choosing your prey; bosses are randomised, and every win pushes your “Depth” rating higher, cranking the difficulty and pairing you with equally masochistic Nightfarers.

We’re talking magma-covered bosses, high-risk weapons with both killer buffs and nasty drawbacks, and three extra relic slots exclusive to this mode. Climb out of Depth 1 and there’s no going back — a one-way ticket to pain.

FromSoftware hasn’t confirmed a thing, but if the leak holds true, “just one more run” might become your new nightmare mantra.