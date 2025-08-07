Green Menace: How a Crypto Prank turned the WNBA Into a Viral War Zone

Behind the neon toys: A shadowy group profiting from chaos.

What began as a crude prank has escalated into a full-blown crisis for the WNBA.

Over the past week, neon green sex toys have been hurled onto courts during multiple games, sparking outrage from players and coaches who call the trend dangerous and demeaning.

The incidents, now linked to a cryptocurrency group promoting “Green Dildo Coin,” have resulted in arrests, including an 18-year-old who struck a fan and his 9-year-old niece in Phoenix.

While some players initially laughed off the first incident, the pattern has grown sinister.

“It’s ridiculous, dumb, and dangerous,” snapped Sparks coach Lynne Roberts after a toy nearly hit Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham, who’d days earlier tweeted a plea for it to stop.

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 6, 2025

Critics argue the stunts sexualise athletes in a league celebrated for its LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

The WNBA has vowed lifetime bans for offenders, but with Polymarket taking bets on future throws, the league’s fight for respect faces a bizarre new hurdle.