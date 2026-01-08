Elton John launches his first non‑alc sparkling wine

Elton John is taking the booze out of the party with his first non‑alc wine

Elton John has always thrown a good party — and even though he hasn’t had a drink in over 35 years, he’s now making sure everyone can raise a glass without the hangover.

He’s officially launched Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, a sparkling non‑alcoholic wine made in Northern Italy from Chardonnay grapes.

Rather than fermenting and removing the alcohol, as in traditional methods, the wine is made with select bacteria that give it structure, fizz, and subtle floral notes — all the taste of a sparkling wine without the alcohol.

“It’s about being able to celebrate together,” Elton said, referencing his decades of sobriety. At 19 calories per glass and vegan‑friendly, it’s a grown-up, easy-to-drink sparkle that fits right alongside his music career.

Elton isn’t the only musician moving into non-alcoholic drinks. Kylie Minogue has her 0% sparkling wines, David Guetta has partnered with non-alcoholic spirits, and Peking Duk have their Fake Magic Lager.

Each has a different take, but Elton’s wine stands out as a proper zero‑proof alternative for fans.

The wine will be available in UK supermarkets and online, making it easy for sober-curious fans, or anyone looking for a celebratory fizz, to join in.

Celebrity drinks are no longer just about putting a name on a bottle; they’re about making something people actually want to drink. In that sense, Elton John has nailed it.