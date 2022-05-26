The soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will feature Eminem, Tame Impala, and more

The soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler has just been released, and we honesty could not be any more excited.

If you’re already keen for the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic set for release next month, get ready to be even more hyped because the list of artists on the film’s soundtrack has just been dropped.

Among the list of artists lending their talent are Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, Eminem, CeeLo Green, Jack White, Måneskin, Stevie Nicks, and Tame Impala.

But Kevin Park isn’t the only Aussie artist included in the stacked list of musicians, with Empire of the Sun’s Nick Littlemore jumping on the soundtrack as PNAU, with his brother Sam Littlemore and Peter Mayes.

As to which song each artist covered, it’s mostly unknown. But a couple of tracks have been used in trailers already, including Måneskin’s cover of If I Can Dream and Doja Cat’s ode to the King, Vegas.

The full list of tracks will be revealed on Monday, with fans particularly interested in a secret track that has been listed as a collaboration between CeeLo Green and Eminem.

So far, it isn’t even clear if all the songs will feature in the movie, or if a companion soundtrack will be released instead. But either way, we’re frothing so hard for this film.