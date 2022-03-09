Eminem becomes the most Gold and Platinum certified artist of all time

Thanks to a resurgence in listeners after this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, Eminem has taken RIAA’s top spot for Gold and Platinum singles.

Eminem now holds the record for the most RIAA Gold and Platinum certified singles after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications for the rapper.

The previous title holder was Canadian rapper, Drake, with Rihanna sitting in third, followed closely by Taylor Swift.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” said RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

“With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”.

Gold and Platinum certifications began in 1958, as a measurement of commercial success for musical releases. While Eminem sits atop of the highest selling singles chart, The Beatles have bragging rights when it comes to albums, followed by Garth Brooks, and Elvis Presley.

ARIA is the Australian equivalent of RIAA, but instead of holding records for highest selling artists, they focus on specific albums and singles.

Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell holds the record for the highest selling album in Australia, with Whispering Jack by John Farnham in second, ABBA‘s Gold: Greatest Hits close behind, and surprisingly, Come On Over by Shania Twain sits in forth.

Mark Ronson dominates the singles charts thanks to Uptown Funk, then Closer by The Chainsmokers, and Australian icon Gotye sits in third with Somebody That I Used to Know.

