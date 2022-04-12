Emma Mackey cast with Margot Robbie after years of being compared

The internet is losing its mind as Emma Mackey is cast beside Margot Robbie for Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has been compared to Margot Robbie from the day she debut on the small screen.

The internet has photoshopped the two to be in the same photo and the resemblance really is uncanny.

Finally, we’re all getting the crossover of our dreams.

Margot Robbie is set to star in Barbie, playing the protagonist who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough… Sounds like super realistic casting.

Anyway, the movie is already star-studded with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Harry Styles, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and even more brilliant actors, now Emma Mackey has been added to that list and Twitter is going absolutely off about it.

margot robbie when emma mackey walked on set https://t.co/Bd0Ey7PugO pic.twitter.com/mKYevCzfiS — red (@monchariot) April 11, 2022

rumor has it that emma mackey has been cast in the barbie movie opposite margot robbie… serve of the century incoming pic.twitter.com/wItCqFL5kB — bethany (@fiImgal) March 23, 2022

emma mackey and margot robbie being in barbie (2023) together yeah… still processing the news pic.twitter.com/ez51gGGoRq — joe 🦇 (@mcumagik) April 11, 2022

Even though I think it was about time a filmmaker cashed in on how much these two look alike, Emma has been quoted saying that she wishes “people would focus on the jobs we’re doing rather than what we look like,”

“I genuinely just don’t see it at all. Like, it’s lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but mostly I’d rather people focus on the jobs that we’re both doing rather than what we look like.” Emma told The Independent in an interview.

“Hollywood churns out people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes,” She said.

“It’s just a thing that we do as a species, we categorise people, we always have.”

Hopefully, this doesn’t mean there is any tension on set. I am secretly psyched to see the pair.