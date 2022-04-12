URGENT: Coles recalls baby spinach

Coles announced a recall on their baby spinach due to potential Salmonella contamination.

If you’re wondering why you were sick last week, we may just have the answer for you.

Coles has conducted a recall on their packets of baby spinach as they may very well be polluted with Salmonella.

The products in question are the following Coles Baby Spinach 60g, 120g and 280g that have been on sale since April 4 in Coles supermarkets and online in QLD, ACT and NSW.

The recall excludes Coles stores in Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury.

The used by date on the recalled spinach is as follows:

60g: 13 APR 22

120g and 280g: 13 APR 22 & 14 APR 22

If you find yourself with the recalled item, you can return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund and of course, don’t eat it.