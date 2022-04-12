Beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried died age 67

Comedy legend and arguably one of the most recognisable voices in entertainment, Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67.

The impeccable standup comic was unmistakably known for his role as Iago in Disney’s Aladdin.

Gottfried’s family announced his death after a long illness via his Twitter account.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the statement read.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

Gottfried had suffered from Myotonic Dystrophy type II, according to his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz.

More to come.