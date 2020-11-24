There is now a hotline for people to just scream and hang up

Do you ever get the sudden urge to scream? Well, now there is a hotline where you can do exactly that.

I do not need to express how rough this year has been, lockdowns and restrictions have left many of us feeling isolated and trapped in limbo. However, there is no denying that a simple scream can be the best outlet for all frustrations.

A new hotline, Just Scream, is now helping make this happen. The phone isn’t manned by anyone: all you have to do is call +1-561-567-8431, wait for the beep, scream, and hang up.

And to add the cherry on top of this scrumptious scream sandwich, all screams are recorded and uploaded to their website every day, so you can wallow in the cries of strangers from all around the world. Honestly, I have never laughed harder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST SCREAM (@justscream.baby)

This incredible scream hotline was created by teacher, occasional artist, and introvert Chris Gollmar. Just Scream encourages users to participate “in public, except not perhaps in a crowded theatre”.

You can also send a text to this miraculous scream void and you will receive a “friendly text back”, according to Gollmar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST SCREAM (@justscream.baby)

So whether the duct tape holding your Converse shoes together has broken, you keep losing your Opal card (seriously I’m on Opal card number 6 this year), or you’re just downright fed up with this shitty year, be sure to call +1-561-567-8431 and have your screams heard in the bountiful void of this strange, but very needed hotline.