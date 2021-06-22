Engineering the Sound: getting hands-on with the Moogerfooger MF-104M Analog Delay

For a brief heavenly period, Moog was making devices for the pedalboard. Fortunately, Engineering the Sound got their hands on the Moogerfooger Analog Delay while they still could.

Moog isn’t generally a name that you associate with the pedalboard, but for a time, they actually ventured into this guitar-heavy territory. The Moogerfooger line consisted of several effects, including filters, ring modulation, and for this edition of Engineering the Sound: the MF-104M Analog Delay.

This influential line of devices is now discontinued, which has seen the market value skyrocket in recent years (to somewhere in the neighbourhood of $1,200 AUD in some cases). So are these rare specimens worth the outlay?

To call the Moogerfooger simply a ‘pedal’ doesn’t quite do it justice. Sure, they can be used as such, but they can do a lot more than a regular stompbox.

For instance, this Analog Delay can route the signal to another pedal post delay feedback (after the second repeat to be precise) and bring it back in. A pretty neat feature if you want to incorporate a big reverb into the echoes, for example.

Utilising a ‘Bucket Brigade’ chip system, the delays are low-pass filtered upon each repeat, which offers up a deliciously lo-fi character. And with handily placed rocker switches to bounce between short and long delay times and big, easy to navigate knobs, the Moogerfooger is made for hands-on performance.

Head over to Moog for more details.