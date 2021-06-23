In light of the release of her gooey-pop single, Yours & Mine, Sydney’s own up-and-coming popstar, Florian is teaming up Not A Boys Name for a night of boogying – and Happy is honoured to be on board.

Since releasing her smash out single, Star Crossed Lover in 2017, singer-songwriter Florian has only been on the up-and-up with national acclaim and a slew of singles under her belt. Her latest release, Yours & Mine, only solidifies her sugary pop-vision in stone.

Now, Florian returns to the stage after her sold-out single launch for Yours & Mine back in April, with a killer live band and brand new music that she’s dying to share.

If you haven’t seen Florian live before, here’s what to expect:

“A sweaty dance floor, catchy songs you can’t help but sing along to, leotards, mandatory full-band dance breaks and an epic vocal from a powerhouse frontwoman.”

Plus, this Saturday will also mark Sydney’s Indie-Rock extraordinaire, Not A Boys Name’s first live gig of 2021.

Needless to say, you gotta come to see the magic in person! Tickets are going fast, so be sure to nab some quickly for you and your mates for a night of sweaty floor-fillers in Marrickville!

Doors open at 9 pm, with Not A Boys Name starting at 10 pm, and Florian taking the stage at 11 pm!

Yours & Mine is out now, and you can stream it here.

Happy Presents: Florian + Not A Boys Name.

Saturday 26 June

Vic On The Park Hotel, Sydney.

Free Entry | Facebook.